Telangana latest news developments today

April 27, 2023 09:36 am | Updated 09:36 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on April 27, 2023

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao to preside over the general body meeting of the party to mark its foundation day celebrations. Five political resolutions will be adopted by the meeting in the day long proceedings. Telangana High Court to deliver judgement in the anticipatory bail petition of Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy in the murder of former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy. The court will also hear the plea of CBI to cancel the bail of the main accused Erra Gangi Reddy. A professor of plant sciences at Telangana University in Nizamabad Vidyavardhini was suspended by the government on charges of being party to financial irregularities committed in the university by officials in high places. Read more news from Telangana here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Telangana

