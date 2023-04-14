Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today
- Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to unveil a 125 ft tall statue of B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Mr. Rao will also address a public meeting later.
- Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge to participate in a satyagraha camp of the party at Mancherial in protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP.
- The Central Water Commission is to return the Detailed Project Report of the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project to the State government as it has raised certain objections about the availability of water in the project.
