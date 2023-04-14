April 14, 2023 09:33 am | Updated 09:33 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to unveil a 125 ft tall statue of B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Mr. Rao will also address a public meeting later. Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge to participate in a satyagraha camp of the party at Mancherial in protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP. The Central Water Commission is to return the Detailed Project Report of the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project to the State government as it has raised certain objections about the availability of water in the project.

