  1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express to Tirupathi and participate in ground breaking ceremony for works on modernisation of Secunderabad railway station.
  2. PM Modi to address a public meeting at Parade grounds.
  3. PM Modi’s visit to Telangana | Bharat Rashtra Samiti will organise dharna in protest against allotment of coal blocks to private players at Mancherial, Bhoopalpally, Kothagudem and Godavarikhani.
  4. The final written exam for recruitment of sub-inspectors of police will be held today at various centres. About 1.20 lakh candidates will take the examination.