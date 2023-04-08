April 08, 2023 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off Vande Bharat Express to Tirupathi and participate in ground breaking ceremony for works on modernisation of Secunderabad railway station. PM Modi to address a public meeting at Parade grounds. PM Modi’s visit to Telangana | Bharat Rashtra Samiti will organise dharna in protest against allotment of coal blocks to private players at Mancherial, Bhoopalpally, Kothagudem and Godavarikhani. The final written exam for recruitment of sub-inspectors of police will be held today at various centres. About 1.20 lakh candidates will take the examination.

