ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana latest news developments today

April 07, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

Key news developments from Telangana on April 07, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on Saturday, his public meeting at Parade grounds has assumed political significance because Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been invited to share the dais with him and allotted seven minutes to speak. It remains to be seen whether he will participate in the programme at all given his track record of abstaining from all Modi programmes in the State in the past.

The Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham of Tamil Nadu will be inaugurating its eye hospital, Sankara Eye Hospital, in Hyderabad. The head of the peetham Vijayendra Saraswati will be present along wth Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The transmission corporation has sought the intervention of the labour commission to prevent the strike of electricity employees from April 17 demanding pay revision commission.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar granted bail in the question papers leakage of SSC exams after eight hours of arguments before a magistrate on Thursday night. He has been released from jail today.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US