Telangana latest news developments today

April 07, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on Saturday, his public meeting at Parade grounds has assumed political significance because Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been invited to share the dais with him and allotted seven minutes to speak. It remains to be seen whether he will participate in the programme at all given his track record of abstaining from all Modi programmes in the State in the past.

The Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham of Tamil Nadu will be inaugurating its eye hospital, Sankara Eye Hospital, in Hyderabad. The head of the peetham Vijayendra Saraswati will be present along wth Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

The transmission corporation has sought the intervention of the labour commission to prevent the strike of electricity employees from April 17 demanding pay revision commission.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar granted bail in the question papers leakage of SSC exams after eight hours of arguments before a magistrate on Thursday night. He has been released from jail today.