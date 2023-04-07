HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana latest news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on April 07, 2023

April 07, 2023 11:59 am | Updated 11:59 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

The Hindu Bureau

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on Saturday, his public meeting at Parade grounds has assumed political significance because Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been invited to share the dais with him and allotted seven minutes to speak. It remains to be seen whether he will participate in the programme at all given his track record of abstaining from all Modi programmes in the State in the past.

The Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham of Tamil Nadu will be inaugurating its eye hospital, Sankara Eye Hospital, in Hyderabad. The head of the peetham Vijayendra Saraswati will be present along wth Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

The transmission corporation has sought the intervention of the labour commission to prevent the strike of electricity employees from April 17 demanding pay revision commission.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar granted bail in the question papers leakage of SSC exams after eight hours of arguments before a magistrate on Thursday night. He has been released from jail today.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.