Telangana latest news developments today

March 31, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:35 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on March 31, 2023

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today: BJP president J.P. Nadda to address virtually a public meeting of the party at Sangareddy. The meeting will be followed by a meeting of the office bearers of the State unit of BJP in Hyderabad. The new toll rates at plazas on highways in the State will come into effect at midnight today. The hike is half of what was levied last year. Kazakh Synchro Stars from Kazakhstan to present an artistic swimming performance in Hyderabad on the occasion of the opening of a swimming pool. Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao to present national panchayat awards of the Central government for 2021-22 in different wings of the panchayat raj department. Read more news from Telangana here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Telangana

