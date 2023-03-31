Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:
- BJP president J.P. Nadda to address virtually a public meeting of the party at Sangareddy. The meeting will be followed by a meeting of the office bearers of the State unit of BJP in Hyderabad.
- The new toll rates at plazas on highways in the State will come into effect at midnight today. The hike is half of what was levied last year.
- Kazakh Synchro Stars from Kazakhstan to present an artistic swimming performance in Hyderabad on the occasion of the opening of a swimming pool.
- Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao to present national panchayat awards of the Central government for 2021-22 in different wings of the panchayat raj department.
