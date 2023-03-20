March 20, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

Track questioning of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kavitha by the ED in the liquor scam at Delhi. The Special Investigation Team of police to step up its probe into the leakage of question papers for recruitment exams conducted by the State Public Service Commission. The commission has prepared a questionnaire with 30 questions for collective interrogation today of nine employees in its custody. A preliminary estimate by the agriculture department has shown that crop over five lakh acres was damaged in rains across the State in the last three days. After the State government withdrew from the PMFBY insurance scheme of the Centre three years ago, the affected farmers have no way to get compensation for the crop loss. The met department has forecast further rain with thunderstorms and lightning today and tomorrow.

