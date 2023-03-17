March 17, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today

Incessant rain since yesterday evening threw life out of gear in several parts of the State. Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy to inspect agricultural and horticulture crops damaged by hailstorms in 13 villages of Vikarabad district. Power disrupted in Boduppal municipality of Hyderabad due to rain. Follow up on the death of six persons due to a fire accident in a commercial complex in Secunderabad yesterday evening. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other party leaders to stage a dharna at the party office resenting the leakage of recruitment test for Assistant Engineers conducted by the State Public Service Commission. Follow up of the question paper leakage and demand from various parties and organisations seeking cancellation of all recruitment tests, including Group I Preliminary test, conducted by public service commission. The BSP State president R.S. Praveen Kumar has threatened to go on an indefinite hunger strike today if the demand was not met.

