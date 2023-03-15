Telangana latest news developments today

March 15, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on March 15, 2023

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today Intermediate exams are to start today amidst public outcry over the leakage of question papers for a recruitment test in the town planning department scheduled to be conducted by the State Public Service Commission and complaint of data tampering of the board recently. State-owned Marketing Federation to foray into the sale of essential commodities segment to overcome financial losses. The federation was so far procuring maize, red gram, groundnut, and other crops from farmers at minimum support price and selling urea and fertilizers to farmers through its retail outlets. Story on Centre’s announcement to develop Khammam-Vijayawada highway as access controlled green field project. The announcement was made by Union Minister for Transport Nitin Gadkari in a tweet yesterday. Read more news from Telangana here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Telangana / Hyderabad

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.