March 15, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today

Intermediate exams are to start today amidst public outcry over the leakage of question papers for a recruitment test in the town planning department scheduled to be conducted by the State Public Service Commission and complaint of data tampering of the board recently. State-owned Marketing Federation to foray into the sale of essential commodities segment to overcome financial losses. The federation was so far procuring maize, red gram, groundnut, and other crops from farmers at minimum support price and selling urea and fertilizers to farmers through its retail outlets. Story on Centre’s announcement to develop Khammam-Vijayawada highway as access controlled green field project. The announcement was made by Union Minister for Transport Nitin Gadkari in a tweet yesterday.

