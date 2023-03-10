March 10, 2023 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao to preside over the extended general body meeting of the party comprising MPs, MLAs, MLCs, State executive members, district presidents, Zilla Parishad chairpersons, and chairmen of various corporations to discuss the way forward over the questioning of MLC K. Kavitha by the ED. Track hunger strike by Kavitha in New Delhi and related local political developments. Press conference of Central Industrial Security Force on the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to the headquarters of the force on Hyderabad outskirts. State government to implement a bucket system of a combination of groups in conventional undergraduate courses from next academic year as per Education Policy 2020. The system envisages the selection of any three groups from a bouquet of subjects in buckets A, B, C, D & E in BA and other courses. Only one subject can be selected in a bucket. Wanaparthy Zilla Parishad chairman of BRS Loknath Reddy reisgns from party.

