Telangana latest news developments today

March 03, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on March 3, 2023

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today: Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy to inaugurate in Hyderabad the 32nd edition of the Kisan agri show which is one of the largest agricultural exhibitions in the country. About 150 exhibitors and stakeholders in farm machinery, tractors, irrigation technology, and startups from the agriculture sector participated in the three-day agriculture trade show. Iranian Ambassador Iraj Elahi to participate in various programmes organized by the Consulate of Iran in Hyderabad. Anil Agarwal, President, Federation of Telangana Chamber of Commerce and Industry to speak on problems of industries in the State. Supreme Court to take up the writ petition of the State government on the delay of the Governor in giving assent to seven Bills passed by the State Assembly.

