Telangana latest news developments today

December 28, 2022 10:04 am | Updated 10:06 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

Key news developments from Telangana on Dec 28, 2022

Hyderabad Bureau

President Draupadi Murmu to visit Ram temple at Bhadrachalam and UNESCO recognised temple at Ramappa in Mulug. | File Photo | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. President Draupadi Murmu to visit Ram temple at Bhadrachalam and UNESCO recognised temple at Ramappa in Mulug. She will be accompanied by her family members, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Meenakshi Lekhi.

2. BJP general secretary in-charge of organisation B.L. Santosh who is facing allegations of attempts to poach four BRS MLAs will participate in a training camp to be organised by the party for its in-charges in Parliamentary constituencies of all southern States. He will be in the city for the first time after the police booked a case against him as an accused in the case and sought his presence to question him but it was challenged in High Court.

3. Telangana High Court to take up a petition of BRS MLA P. Rohit Reddy challenging the intervention of Enforcement Directorate in the poaching case. He moved the court saying there were no charges of money laundering in the case which warranted ED to step in.

4. Cyberabad police district to have two more territorial zones for Rajaendranagar and Medchal in addition to the present three from New Year. The police have also made several sweeping changes in the district administration creating two new traffic zones apart from new police stations and induction of 750 additional staff.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

