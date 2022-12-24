ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana latest news developments today

December 24, 2022 09:47 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

Key news developments from Telangana on Dec 24, 2022

Hyderabad Bureau

A Reserve Bank of India logo is seen at the gate of its office in New Delhi | File Photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Two sanitation workers were killed and three others injured when a car ran into them as they were sweeping roads in the early hours at Medak.

2. A tribal was killed when he walked into an energize electric wire laid by poachers for wild animals in the thick forest of Jinnaram in Adialabad distirct yesterday. He was among four pilgrims who took a holy bath in river Godavari and proceeding to a temple to complete rituals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

3. A personal car of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao when he was Union Minister in 1980 was shifted to his ancestral house in Vangara village in Warangal district. The car bearing a Delhi registration was lying in the family’s house in Hyderabad. All his other belongings like furniture and books were taken to the village earlier.

4. Telangana government has placed an indent for market borrowing of ₹2,000 crore in the auction to be conducted by RBI on Tuesday. The government wants to claim the money for payment of investment support for agriculture from the next day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US