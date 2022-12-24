Telangana latest news developments today

December 24, 2022 09:47 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - The Hindu Hyderabad Bureau

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Two sanitation workers were killed and three others injured when a car ran into them as they were sweeping roads in the early hours at Medak.

2. A tribal was killed when he walked into an energize electric wire laid by poachers for wild animals in the thick forest of Jinnaram in Adialabad distirct yesterday. He was among four pilgrims who took a holy bath in river Godavari and proceeding to a temple to complete rituals.

3. A personal car of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao when he was Union Minister in 1980 was shifted to his ancestral house in Vangara village in Warangal district. The car bearing a Delhi registration was lying in the family’s house in Hyderabad. All his other belongings like furniture and books were taken to the village earlier.

4. Telangana government has placed an indent for market borrowing of ₹2,000 crore in the auction to be conducted by RBI on Tuesday. The government wants to claim the money for payment of investment support for agriculture from the next day.

