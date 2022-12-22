Telangana latest news developments today

December 22, 2022

Key news developments from Telangana on Dec 22, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to speak to the two warring groups in the State Congress to resolve their differences following the recent reconstitution of the State committee of the party.

2. Telangana State Public Service Commission has identified 783 posts of Group II services in various departments to be filled up through a recruitment drive shortly. An exam to fill up about 580 posts in Group I was already conducted and the results are expected in three or four days.

3. Fifty buses purchased by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation from Ashok Leyland have arrived to augment the current fleet. They will be flagged off by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday.

4. Montfort Social Institute which is an arm of the Montfort Brothers of St. Gabriel running several educational institutions to celebrate Rainbow Christmas with transgender community.

CONNECT WITH US