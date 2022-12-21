Telangana latest news developments today

December 21, 2022

Key news developments from Telangana on Dec 21, 2022

Hyderabad Bureau

Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy | File Photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy to preside over a meeting of Vice-Chancellors of all universities and senior police officials to discuss measures on safety and security of college students in the wake of a series of incidents of violence against women students.

2. Health Minister T. Harish Rao to launch distribution of nutrition kits to pregnant women suffering from anaemic problems in nine high risk districts.

3. Revolt against Labour Minister C. Malla Reddy by five MLAs of Bharat Rashtra Samit in Medchal district represented by the Minister. The MLAs are alleging highhandedness of the Minister in distribution of nominated posts to party cadre.

4. Follow up of the crisis in Congress following a revolt against the State president A. Revanth Reddy by most of the senior leaders. Yesterday, Digiviyaja Singh called up the leaders to assure them that he would come down to Hyderabad to resolve the problem.

