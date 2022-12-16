Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today
- Congress MP of Nalgonda Komatireddy Venkat Reddy is to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today. The MP’s younger brother Rajagopal Reddy who was also a Congress legislator had joined the BJP and contested on a BJP ticket in a byelection recently. Mr. Venkat Reddy’s meeting assumes significance in the aftermath of a Musi River cleanup project worth ₹3,000 crore which will be implemented in his constituency.
- Telugu Desam president N. Chandrababu Naidu to address the valedictory of twenty years celebrations of Hyderabad campus of Indian School of Business.
Read more news from Telangana here.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT