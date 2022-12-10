Telangana latest news developments today

December 10, 2022 09:48 am | Updated 09:49 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on Dec 10, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao. | File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today.

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to preside over a meeting of the Cabinet to finalise dates for winter session of Assembly and, among others, discuss legislation to remove Governor as the Chancellor of State universities.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Second round of Indian Racing League in Hyderabad. The HMDA authorities have made improvements to the track this time in view of poor conditions in the last round which had to be called off abruptly.  

3. The National Highways Authority of India has written a letter to the State government to deposit its 50 per cent of share of money to the tune of Rs. 2,600 for land acquisition to the regional ring road project. But, the government had made a provision of Rs. 500 crore in this year’s budget and did not remit any amount so far.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

4. Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat today announced a fast track court to try the accused in yesterday’s kidnap and damage of the house of a dental student on Hyderabad outskirts. About one hundred persons raided her house and kidnapped her after her wedding was finalised.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US