Telangana latest news developments today

December 10, 2022 09:48 am | Updated 09:49 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today.

1. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to preside over a meeting of the Cabinet to finalise dates for winter session of Assembly and, among others, discuss legislation to remove Governor as the Chancellor of State universities.

2. Second round of Indian Racing League in Hyderabad. The HMDA authorities have made improvements to the track this time in view of poor conditions in the last round which had to be called off abruptly.

3. The National Highways Authority of India has written a letter to the State government to deposit its 50 per cent of share of money to the tune of Rs. 2,600 for land acquisition to the regional ring road project. But, the government had made a provision of Rs. 500 crore in this year’s budget and did not remit any amount so far.

4. Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat today announced a fast track court to try the accused in yesterday’s kidnap and damage of the house of a dental student on Hyderabad outskirts. About one hundred persons raided her house and kidnapped her after her wedding was finalised.