Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today
- Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to lay the foundation stone for the extension project of Hyderabad metro rail from Mind Space junction to international airport over a length of 31 km.
- Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to preside over a meeting of TRS leaders to coincide with a function to sign the acknowledgment for the approval given by the Election Commission to change the name of the party to Bharrat Rashtra Samiti.
- Story on a century-old banyan tree that is being cut on the Hyderabad-Chevella highway for expansion work of the highway.
- Story on the centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics which will host a DNA lab that will only be the third in the country.
