Telangana latest news developments today

December 09, 2022 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST

Key news developments from Telangana on Dec 9, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to lay the foundation stone for the extension project of Hyderabad metro rail from Mind Space junction to international airport over a length of 31 km. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to preside over a meeting of TRS leaders to coincide with a function to sign the acknowledgment for the approval given by the Election Commission to change the name of the party to Bharrat Rashtra Samiti. Story on a century-old banyan tree that is being cut on the Hyderabad-Chevella highway for expansion work of the highway. Story on the centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics which will host a DNA lab that will only be the third in the country.

