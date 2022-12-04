Telangana latest news developments today

December 04, 2022 09:19 am

Key news developments from Telangana on December 4, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana CM K. Chandrashekar Rao. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :

1.) Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to address a public meeting after inaugurating the new integrated offices complex of district administration at Mahbubnagar

2.) Curtain raiser on tomorrow’s meeting of reservoirs maintenance committee of river Krishna to finalise operational protocols in the matter of water sharing by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. 

3.) YSR Telangana president Sharmila will resume her padayatra from where she suspended the programme a few days ago near Narsampet after an attack on her vehicles by TRS workers 

4.) At the end of counselling for admissions to engineering colleges in the State, a total of 80,000 out of 1.10 lakh seats were filled. About 10,000 more students have joined in the engineering courses this year according to a report of the State Council for Higher Education

