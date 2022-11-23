November 23, 2022 10:09 am | Updated 10:10 am IST

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today

Income tax officials continue raids on educational institutions and residences belonging to Labour Minister M. Malla Reddy and his relatives for the second day today. Government is to distribute 55 lakh spectacles free in the second phase of eye checking program across the State from January 18. High Court to resume hearing on poaching of TRS MLAs by alleged agents of BJP. Yesterday, the Special Investigation Team of police filed an affidavit that three of the four accused, including BJP general secretary B.L. Santosh, who were served notices to appear had failed to turn up. Press conference of Chief General Manager of Telecom K.V.N. Rao Press conference of Tourism Minister V. Srinivas Goud in connection with the visit of a meeting of the International Buddhist Confederation.

