Top Telangana news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on August 18, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Women planting paddy seedlings ahead of Kharif season in the outskirts of Hyderabad. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today ADVERTISEMENT The cropped area in Kharif this year has already crossed 1.02 crore acres in the State. The agricultural operations have picked up the pace with the recent rains and floods receded. With rains expected to continue till September end, the farmers are focussed on short duration crops. The State Council of Higher Education has decided to introduce international affairs as a course at the degree level from this year. It will be offered in combination with political science and economics in residential colleges of government this year and extended to all other colleges next year. The police have stepped up vigilance in paying guest houses and hostels as their occupancy have increased due to the return of software employees to their offices after Covid and the government took up a recruitment drive which has drawn candidates from rural areas to coaching centres for preparation to take the test. Read more news from Telangana here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM Telangana Hyderabad