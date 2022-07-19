Telangana latest news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on July 19, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today:

1. Congress is planning a fresh agitation against the harassment of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case. As a first step, it has given a call for a major procession from Indira Gandhi statue on Necklace Road to the ED office where the participants will stage a sit-in.

2. Two persons died of dengue yesterday. Story on prevalence of dengue and other monsoon related fevers.

3. State government has urged the Centre to exempt handing over of irrigation projects on Godavari to the river management board by amending a Central gazette notification. The govenrment has said thre ws no need to handover all the projects to the board for administrative control as the dispute with AP on the river which was the cause of the issue of the notification was with regard to only one joint project.

4. Though the flood in Godavari at Bhadrachalam has receded, seventy villages are still under water in the district. The district administration has hired heavy duty pumps of Singareni Collieries Company Limited to flush out water from the habitations.

