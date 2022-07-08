Telangana latest news developments today

Work on a building left unfinished at a site off Bachupally road on Miyapur-Medchal highway, which is supposed to host Potti Sriramulu Telugu University | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

July 08, 2022 09:52 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on July 08, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today Telugu University to be relocated to its new campus at Bachupally in two months. The university will also introduce twenty new courses this year. Police keep a strict vigil on the movement of cattle ahead of Bakrid on Sunday. Special teams were formed to keep a check on shifting of cattle to slaughter houses. Congress leaders are sore at new entrants into the party as they apprehend their chances of getting tickets to contest the next elections slimming down. This has happened in at least four Assembly constituencies -- Jadcherla, Husbanad, Mamnoor and Khairatabad. State government to restore about 22 lakh ration cards which were weeded out on Supreme Court orders. It has taken up verification of claims for cards till July 20. Read more news from Telangana here.