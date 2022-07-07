Telangana latest news developments today
Key news developments from Telangana on July 7, 2022
Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today
- Inauguration of French aerospace giant SAFRAN’s largest Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility in Hyderabad. It is coming up with an investment of ₹1,200 crore.
- Press conference of Continental Coffee to announce the launch of plant-based meat products.
- A joint action committee of teachers to organise a major dharna in Hyderabad demanding transfer and promotion of teachers.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.