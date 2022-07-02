Telangana latest news developments today
- BJP national executive meeting in Hyderabad. Party president J.P. Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues and Chief Ministers of several BJP ruled States to attend.
- J.P. Nadda to preside over BJP national office bearers meeting.
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to offer prayers at Bhagyalaxmi temple abutting Charminar.
- Presidential candidate of Opposition parties Yeshwant Sinha to attend a meeting arranged by TRS as part of his election campaign. It will be preceded by a procession from Begumpet airport to the venue. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to address the meeting.
- Yeshwant Sinha to meet MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and party MLAs at a star hotel.
- Conclave of six Indian States signing Declaration of Intent to Combat Trafficking in Persons.
