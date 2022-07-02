  1. BJP national executive meeting in Hyderabad. Party president J.P. Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Cabinet colleagues and Chief Ministers of several BJP ruled States to attend.
  2. J.P. Nadda to preside over BJP national office bearers meeting.
  3. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to offer prayers at Bhagyalaxmi temple abutting Charminar.
  4. Presidential candidate of Opposition parties Yeshwant Sinha to attend a meeting arranged by TRS as part of his election campaign. It will be preceded by a procession from Begumpet airport to the venue. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to address the meeting.
  5. Yeshwant Sinha to meet MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and party MLAs at a star hotel.
  6. Conclave of six Indian States signing Declaration of Intent to Combat Trafficking in Persons.