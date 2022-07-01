Key news developments from Telangana on July 1, 2022

BJP to organise a major procession to welcome party president J.P. Nadda when he arrives at the Hyderabad international airport for the national executive meeting in the afternoon. Curtain raiser on arrangements by TRS to welcome Opposition candidate for Presidential election Yeshwant Sinha at the Begumpet airport and his meeting with party MPs and MLAs as part of his election campaign on Saturday. Ban on single-use plastic to come into force across the State from today. The State government has authorised the Pollution Control Board to enforce the ban strictly.

