Telangana latest news developments today
- A meeting to discuss final touches to the arrangements for the national executive meeting of BJP to be held today. The meeting will discuss the stay of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of 18 BJP ruled States at different locations and plan a huge procession with about 50,000 participants to welcome BJP president J.P. Nadda when he arrives at the airport on July 1.
- Technical issues in the server of National Testing Agency which caused delay in the JEE (Mains) exam at different centres in Telangana. The exam at a centre in Hyderabad was also postponed, leading to protest by parents of candidates and ransacking of the premises.
- Women at a home designated by court for victims of sexual exploitation and trafficking revolted against the authorities wanting to be set free as the cases against them were not settled for months. About 85 women from Bangladesh, Nepal and other States are lodged in the home on orders of court. They ran out of the premises yesterday and hurled stones at people who tried to catch them.
- Weekend special on decision awaited from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the over 62 lakh tonnes of rice that has piled up at rice mills after the Centre refused to lift stock of produce in the rabi.
