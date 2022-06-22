Telangana latest news developments today
- A software engineer from Nalgonda N. Sai Charan was shot dead by a gun-wielding youth in Maryland yesterday. He was returning in a car after dropping his friend at the airport when the incident took place.
- Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao to lay the foundation stone for the first unit to come up at the National Investment and Manufacturing Zone near Zaheerabad.
