Telangana latest news developments today
Key news developments from Telangana on June 19, 2022
Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today :
1. Police identified the role of nine defense recruitment training academies in the violence that broke out at Secunderabad railway station on Friday. It was also found that twelve WhatsApp groups of the academies came in handy to mobilise youths for the arson. The academies had already collected fee from the trainees by the time the announcement on Agnipath came.
2. The Administrative Officer of IIIT-Basara Y. Rajeswara Rao was suspended last night in partial concession of the demands of students at the institute.
3. Government likely to distribute new social security pensions and ration cards from July end to middle of August. An indication on this was given by IT Miniser K.T. Rama Rao yesterday.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.