Telangana latest news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on June 19, 2022

South Central Railway Divisional Railway Manager Abhay Kumar Gupta along with senior officials inspecting losses caused due to riot and violence by Army aspirants, at the Secunderabad junction Railway station on Saturday, June 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

1. Police identified the role of nine defense recruitment training academies in the violence that broke out at Secunderabad railway station on Friday. It was also found that twelve WhatsApp groups of the academies came in handy to mobilise youths for the arson. The academies had already collected fee from the trainees by the time the announcement on Agnipath came.

2. The Administrative Officer of IIIT-Basara Y. Rajeswara Rao was suspended last night in partial concession of the demands of students at the institute.

3. Government likely to distribute new social security pensions and ration cards from July end to middle of August. An indication on this was given by IT Miniser K.T. Rama Rao yesterday.