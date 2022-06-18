Telangana latest news developments todayJune 18, 2022 09:16 IST
- Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande to review the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy to mark the successful completion of pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force.
- Train movement on tracks at Secunderabad railway station is likely to be fully restored today afternoon after clearance by field staff. Police have taken into custody twenty-four youth for the vandalism at the station yesterday in protest against Agnipath scheme.
- MIM organising a public meeting about Prophet Muhammad in the backdrop of controversial remarks made by now suspended BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
