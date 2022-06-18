Telangana latest news developments today

Police keep a keen eye on protesters gathered on the tracks at Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

June 18, 2022 09:16 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on Saturday 18, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande to review the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy to mark the successful completion of pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force. Train movement on tracks at Secunderabad railway station is likely to be fully restored today afternoon after clearance by field staff. Police have taken into custody twenty-four youth for the vandalism at the station yesterday in protest against Agnipath scheme. MIM organising a public meeting about Prophet Muhammad in the backdrop of controversial remarks made by now suspended BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Read more news from Telangana here.