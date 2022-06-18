Telangana latest news developments today
Key news developments from Telangana on Saturday 18, 2022
Here are the key news developments from Telangana to watch out for today
- Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande to review the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy to mark the successful completion of pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of various branches of the Indian Air Force.
- Train movement on tracks at Secunderabad railway station is likely to be fully restored today afternoon after clearance by field staff. Police have taken into custody twenty-four youth for the vandalism at the station yesterday in protest against Agnipath scheme.
- MIM organising a public meeting about Prophet Muhammad in the backdrop of controversial remarks made by now suspended BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.