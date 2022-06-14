K. Chandrasekhar Rao | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today

The government has introduced new rules for mid-day meals programme in schools. One of them says the headmasters must first taste the food and only when he or she is satisfied the children can be served. The government assistance under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for medical bills of people routed through the MPs, MLAs and MLCs has been slashed from ₹1 lakh to ₹60,000 due to non-availability of adequate funds. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to make a decision today on whether or not to attend Opposition leaders meeting tomorrow on Presidential election at Constitution Club in Delhi.

