Telangana latest news developments todayJune 14, 2022 09:33 IST
- The government has introduced new rules for mid-day meals programme in schools. One of them says the headmasters must first taste the food and only when he or she is satisfied the children can be served.
- The government assistance under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for medical bills of people routed through the MPs, MLAs and MLCs has been slashed from ₹1 lakh to ₹60,000 due to non-availability of adequate funds.
- Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to make a decision today on whether or not to attend Opposition leaders meeting tomorrow on Presidential election at Constitution Club in Delhi.
