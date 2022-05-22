Telangana latest news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on May 22, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. About five lakh students to take the class 10 board exams, starting tomorrow. The exams are taking place after a gap of two years.

2. Oil palm prices have shot up due to high demand for palm. The farmers are fetching about ₹ 3,700 a tonne more than last year.

3. Hyderabad based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology is helping Gujarat Alkalies build country’s first hydrate plant.

