Telangana latest news developments today
Key news developments from Telangana on May 22, 2022
Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:
1. About five lakh students to take the class 10 board exams, starting tomorrow. The exams are taking place after a gap of two years.
2. Oil palm prices have shot up due to high demand for palm. The farmers are fetching about ₹ 3,700 a tonne more than last year.
3. Hyderabad based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology is helping Gujarat Alkalies build country’s first hydrate plant.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.