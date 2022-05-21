Telangana latest news developments today

The Hindu Bureau May 21, 2022 09:10 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on May 21, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today Congress to launch its month-long ‘Racha banda’ programme of street corner meetings in all villages from today to sensitise Warangal Declaration of the party on farmers welfare. Press conference of Osmania University Vice-Chancellor V. Ravinder Goud. Former media advisor to Prime Minister Sanjaya Baru to deliver a lecture on India and the post-Ukraine world at an event organised by Marwadi Shiksha Samiti. Seminar on the heritage of Hyderabad as part of the International Museums Week organised by Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, Hyderabad chapter. Read more news on Telangana here.



