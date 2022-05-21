Telangana latest news developments today
Key news developments from Telangana on May 21, 2022
Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today
- Congress to launch its month-long ‘Racha banda’ programme of street corner meetings in all villages from today to sensitise Warangal Declaration of the party on farmers welfare.
- Press conference of Osmania University Vice-Chancellor V. Ravinder Goud.
- Former media advisor to Prime Minister Sanjaya Baru to deliver a lecture on India and the post-Ukraine world at an event organised by Marwadi Shiksha Samiti.
- Seminar on the heritage of Hyderabad as part of the International Museums Week organised by Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, Hyderabad chapter.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.