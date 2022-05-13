Telangana latest news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on May 13, 2022

Although excess and untimely rains have damaged cotton crop, cultivated in about 46.5 lakh acres this year (2021-22), badly affecting its yield, farmers could make up some loss in high price secured for their produce. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today:

1. New job notifications have brought thousands of students to libraries in Hyderabad. But, limited infusion of funds over the years has affected reading spaces. There are some bright spots as new library buildings have become available in some areas.

2. A study by research scholars of the psychology department of Osmania University has revealed that 86% of inmates, mostly under trial prisoners in the Central jails at Chanchalguda and Cherlapalli, were suffering from depression. The stress was not so much on those who committed heinous crime like murder and rape.

3. Cotton fetched good prices in market yards across the State but the yield itself was poor in the current season. Farmers got up to Rs. 12,000 a quintal which was well above the MSP.

4. The recent power tariff hike for domestic sector is a big drain on the resources of gram panchayats as a lion’s share of their grants was consumed by power bills.

