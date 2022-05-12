Telangana latest news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on May 12, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today :

1. Nominations for byelection to fill a vacancy in Rajya Sabha from Telangana to open today. The vacancy was caused by the resignation of TRS member Banda Prakash. In a related development, actor turned politician Prakash Raj met Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at his farmhouse yesterday raising speculation whether the actor was tipped for the ticket.

2. The power distribution companies have included women for the posts of linemen for the first time. The post was barred for women so far because the job involved climbing electric poles to attend to power trippings or other repairs. A woman recently secured a job as linewoman of one of the two companies in the State with the intervention of the court after which the post has been regularised for women.

3. The prices of chicken in retail market have soared in the last ten days. The hike was ₹70 to ₹80 a kg for skinless chicken

4. Cotton fetched good price in market yards across the State but the yield itself was poor in the current season. Farmers got up to ₹12,000 a quintal which was well above the MSP.

