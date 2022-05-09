Telangana latest news developments today

The Hindu Bureau May 09, 2022 09:36 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on May 9, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today Paddy purchases at less than the minimum support price at many places in the Medak district. While the MSP for a fine variety of paddy is ₹1,960 per quintal, it is ₹1,940 for common variety. The BJP has taken the public meeting to be addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Tukkuguda on Hyderabad’s outskirts as a matter of prestige. The party proposed to mobilise a crowd three to four times larger than the one for Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Warangal on May 6. The public meeting will mark the culmination of the second leg of padayatra in the State by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Read more news from Telangana here.



