Telangana latest news developments today
- The State Paramedical Board is to be replaced by Paramedical Council in Telangana. The board was offering 19 diploma courses but now the council will not only continue the diploma courses but introduce four and six year undergraduate and post-graduate courses in paramedics.
- The hike in power tariff for the domestic sector which became effective on April 1 is now rolled out to consumers as they have started getting bills with huge amounts of money payable before May 20.
- Today being Mother’s Day, the road transport corporation has extended free travel to women travelling with children less than five years in all services right up to air-conditioned buses.
