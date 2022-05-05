Telangana latest news developments today

Key news developments from Telangana on May 5, 2022

Here are key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today BJP president J.P. Nadda to address a public meeting in Mahbubnagar as part of the padayatra by the party’s State unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. He is expected to spell out the BJP’s agenda for the Assembly elections next year. Curtain raiser on Rahul Gandhi’s tour of Telangana tomorrow and day after. The State leadership of Congress is still undecided on its plans to take Rahul Gandhi to the university for an interaction with students after the High Court struck down a request seeking its intervention. Read more news from Telangana here.



