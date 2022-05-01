Telangana latest news developments today

The Hindu Bureau May 01, 2022 09:56 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on May 1, 2022

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. File | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to participate in May Day celebrations of the State government. The government has introduced a new module in the Dharani portal of land transactions to deal with clerical errors pertaining to the entry of names, survey numbers, the extent of land and other issues. But, the farmers will have to pay Rs. 1,000 each time. Read more news from Telangana here.



