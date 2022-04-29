Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao offering food to Parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi at Dawat-e-Iftar. File | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

April 29, 2022 10:05 IST

Key news developments from Telangana on April 29, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to attend the government Iftar for Muslims in Hyderabad. MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi to address a public meeting after the last Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid in old city of Hyderabad. Union Minister for Highways and Transport Nitin Gadkari to lay the foundation stone for twelve national highway projects in Hyderabad. Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao will inaugurate a property show of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India.

