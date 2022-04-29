Telangana latest news developments today
Key news developments from Telangana on April 29, 2022
Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today
- Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to attend the government Iftar for Muslims in Hyderabad.
- MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi to address a public meeting after the last Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid in old city of Hyderabad.
- Union Minister for Highways and Transport Nitin Gadkari to lay the foundation stone for twelve national highway projects in Hyderabad.
- Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao will inaugurate a property show of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India.
