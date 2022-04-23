Key news developments from Telangana on April 23, 2022

A crucial meeting of the full board of Telangana State Public Service Commission will be held today to discuss job notifications, to fill 503 Group I posts, and some other vacancies in other departments.

A broad-based meeting of the State executive of the Telangana Congress committee to discuss arrangements for Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting in Warangal and other programmes in Hyderabad on May 6 and 7.

The National Highway Authority of India has released the second gazette notification, this time for land acquisition in prescribed survey numbers, for the construction of the northern part of the regional ring road beyond Hyderabad over 158 km.

