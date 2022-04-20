Telangana latest news developments today
- Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao to participate in several developmental programmes, mainly foundation laying ceremonies in Warangal town.
- The State government is to borrow ₹12,000 crore for the purchase of paddy from farmers in the ongoing rabi. The government has set up about 6,800 procurement centres in villages after the Centre refused to buy parboiled rice which is turned out of rabi paddy.
