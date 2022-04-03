File photo for representation | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Key news developments from Telangana on April 3, 2022

Police swooped on a pub in large numbers late last night and arrested its owner and 150 visitors as the premises were kept open beyond permitted hours. The arrested persons included the winner of the third session of Big Boss Telugu reality show.

Food Corporation of India closed its procurement of custom milled rice in the State for 2020-21 on March 31 night despite repeated pleas of State government to extend the deadline by two months.

The government has released a month-wise health calendar for hospitals, doctors, and para-medical staff for implementation from this month. Hereafter, reviews of the department, its reports and advisories will be based on the achievement of targets fixed in the calendar.

