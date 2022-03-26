Key news developments from Telangana on March 26, 2022

Science leaders conclave at Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in Hyderabad to be held today. This will be attended by about 200 researchers from scientific institutions in the country. Secretaries of science departments of Union government to address media after the inauguration.

The Centre has cleared the northern part of the regional ring road for Hyderabad starting from Sangareddy to Choutuppal over 158 kms. Gazette notification for land acquisition to the extent of 1,904 hectares in 113 villages to be issued soon.

Press conference of four Ministers of Telangana who negotiated with Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal demanding the purchase of paddy of rabi by Centre.

In a meeting held yesterday, the Congress party decided to launch agitation against power tariff hike, demand for paddy procurement and petrol and diesel prices hike.

