Telangana latest news developments today
Key news developments from Telangana on March 25, 2022
Here are the key news developments in Telangana to watch out for today
- Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Highways and Civil Aviation V.K. Singh to formally inaugurate Wings India 2022. Both, and Secretary Civil Aviation Rajiv Bansal to address a Ministerial Plenary and watch aerobatics display by Sarang team of IAF, HAL and National Aerospace Labs.
- Four Ministers who negotiated with Union Food Minister Piyush Goyal on the demand of the State government for the Centre to buy paddy cultivated in rabi likely to meet Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to brief about the consultations.
- Congress legislature party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka to resume his padayatra which he had suspended earlier this month due to the budget session of Assembly. He had walked 102 km for a week in his home constituency of Madhira in Khammam district.
- A former Indian Ambassador to Russia B. Venkatesh Varma to deliver a lecture organised by the local alumni association of JNU on the topic ‘India in the twenty first century’.
